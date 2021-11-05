eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 18,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,934,660 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

