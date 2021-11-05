eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

EXPI stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.