ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $4,881,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.