Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

