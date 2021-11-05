Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $20.08. Exelixis shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 28,030 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 119.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 325,508 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

