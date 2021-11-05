Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.56 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303,176 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

