Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $116.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

