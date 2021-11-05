Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $221,208.23 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

ETSY opened at $271.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.