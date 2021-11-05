Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:ESN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$56.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

