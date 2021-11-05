Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €44.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBKDY. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

