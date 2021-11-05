Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.32.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

