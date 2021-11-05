Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Indivior PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INVVY stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

