Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,377.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 61.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.