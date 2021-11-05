Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BDI opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

