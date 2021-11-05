Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.