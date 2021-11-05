Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.09 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $242.69 million and $13.09 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $135.37 or 0.00221287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

