Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.11. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

