Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envista by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

