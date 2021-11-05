Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.89

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 27972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get Entegris alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.