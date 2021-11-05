Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $242.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $243.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

