ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.61

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.61 ($14.84) and last traded at €12.55 ($14.77), with a volume of 20482 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.38 ($14.57).

ENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.13 ($15.44).

Get ENI alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.