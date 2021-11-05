Engine Capital Management LP Trims Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Engine Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for about 6.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in CACI International were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CACI International by 88,780.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CACI International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Truist raised their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

