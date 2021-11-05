Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.47. 1,565,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.39. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.47.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.