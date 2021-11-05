Enel’s (ENLAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

