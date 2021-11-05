Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($12.35) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

