Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $61,217.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00317532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014934 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00188472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013673 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003985 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.