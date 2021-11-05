Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 505,159 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

