Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 10,656,000.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50.

NYSE:EDR opened at 25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.33. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

