Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the quarter. Endava accounts for approximately 8.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Endava worth $186,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,838. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

