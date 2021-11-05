Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 12526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
