Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 12526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

