Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.30 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,251. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.63 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 54.81 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

