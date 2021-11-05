Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives $135.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on THQQF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

