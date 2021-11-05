Elrond Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.55 or 0.00509444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $330.15 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00126358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,674,605 coins and its circulating supply is 19,688,268 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.