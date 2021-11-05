Elliott Investment Management Sells 251,937 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24.

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14.

NYSE BTU opened at $11.29 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

