Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of EA stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.
In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
