Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.68.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

