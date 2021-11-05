Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,310

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,240.43 ($16.21).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,207 ($15.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 723.93 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,055.41.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

