Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.52 ($13.55) and traded as high as €12.79 ($15.05). Electricité de France shares last traded at €12.75 ($15.00), with a volume of 1,641,805 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.53.

Electricité de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.