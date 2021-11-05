Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.43.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

