Einsteinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,804.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 2% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $67,804.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00325591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,112,058 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.