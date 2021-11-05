Egretia Reaches One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.