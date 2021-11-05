Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $9.69. Educational Development shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.