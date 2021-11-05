Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $1,669,716.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $181,584,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,148,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

