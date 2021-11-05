EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

