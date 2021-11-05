Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.