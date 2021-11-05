Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of EFR opened at $15.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 734,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125,951 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.