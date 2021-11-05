Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of EFR opened at $15.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
