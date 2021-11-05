Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $190.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.