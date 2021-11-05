Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. Eaton has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.