Eaton Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

ETN stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

