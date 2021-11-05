E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.51.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

